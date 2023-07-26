Preston Hollow Crime Reports July 17-23

PHOTO: Unsplash

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: SUNGLASS SWIPER

An opportunistic thief entered an unlocked vehicle in the 4400 block of Bonham Street and stole a pair of prescription sunglasses before 2:57 p.m. July 18.

17 Monday

A thief stole from a man at Preston Tower Condominiums at an unlisted time.

A shoplifter placed items in a backpack and fled the location at NorthPark Center at an unlisted time.

18 Tuesday

A shoplifter stole from a store in Preston Center before 11:41 a.m.

An unknown person damaged a man’s car before 5:11 p.m. at Preston Royal Village.

A burglar entered a woman’s vehicle and took her property before 8:21 p.m. in the parking lot of NorthPark Center.

Stolen at an unknown time: a man’s vehicle from the parking lot of Juniper Village at Preston Hollow.

A woman’s vehicle was stolen from the parking lot of Cooper Fitness Center at an unlisted time.

A woman’s property was stolen at an unlisted time from the Elan at Bluffview parking lot.

19 Wednesday

An abandoned vehicle was blocking a fire lane before 1:38 a.m. at Bluffs at Midway Hollow.

A shoplifter concealed property and left a store without paying before 2:20 p.m. at NorthPark Center.

An unwelcome guest received a criminal trespass warning before 5:18 p.m. at Elan Inwood apartments.

A NorthPark Center was criminally trespassed by security before 7:51 p.m.

Stolen at an unlisted time: a woman’s license plate from the parking lot of Bluffs at Midway Hollow.

20 Thursday

A burglar entered a woman’s house then left on foot before 2:10 p.m. in the 4600 block of Elsby Avenue.

A reckless driver hit a vehicle and fled the scene without leaving information before 5:08 p.m. in a parking lot in the 11900 block of Inwood Road.

21 Friday

A drunk driver was caught before 12:16 a.m. in the 11700 block of Hillcrest Road.

Someone took property from a restaurant and misplaced it in Preston Forest Village before 1:05 a.m.

Before 3:50 a.m., a thief stole an ATM from Chase Bank in the 11600 block of Preston Road.

An unknown reckless driver hit a man’s fence in the 5700 block of Del Roy Drive and fled the scene without leaving information before 3:50 a.m.

At an unknown time, a man’s property was stolen from the parking lot of Bluffs at Midway Hollow.

22 Saturday

An unknown burglar entered a man’s car and stole property before 8:37 a.m. in the parking lot of Hazel by the Galleria.

An unknown offender damaged a man’s vehicle door and steering column before 6:03 p.m. in the parking lot of Preston Forest Village.

A person arrested was observed spectating a street racing event before 9:40 p.m. in the 5800 block of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway.

An unknown thief removed property from the parking lot of Preston Forest Village at an unlisted time.

23 Sunday

Stolen before 8:35 p.m.: a man’s vehicle from the parking lot of NorthPark Center.

There was a street race between two vehicles before 11:53 p.m. in the 4800 block of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway.

Editor’s note: Dallas Police public information officer said the “online DPD dashboards continue to be rebuilt” following the early May ransomware attack against the city, meaning these reports may not be an exhaustive list.