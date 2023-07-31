Kersten Rettig: Restauranteur is Migrating with Birdie’s Eastside

Jon Alexis, creator and owner of top Preston Hollow and Park Cities restaurants TJ’s Seafood, Malibu Poke, Escondido Tex Mex, and Ramble Room, is expanding again.

Birdie’s Eastside, the newest concept from Jon Alexis’ Imperial Fizz Hospitality, will open in early winter 2023. Birdie’s will reside on East Mockingbird Lane, home of the now-shuttered Luby’s Cafeteria.

Birdie’s Eastside takes advantage of the former Luby’s sheer size, offering an indoor capacity of 250+ and a 7,000-square-foot patio.

“Our East Dallas friends tell us they are tired of restaurant lines for dinner. We hope to give the neighborhood a ‘no-wait’ option,” said Alexis.

Birdie’s Eastside centers around a cathedral-pitched dining room and an adjoining indoor/outdoor “resort-style” bar.

Birdie’s has made shade a priority.

“We custom designed a roof to extend around the mature trees, creating a massive covered patio…you can be outside in the AC watching a dozen TVs without baking in the sun,” said Alexis.

Rendering of Birdie’s Eastside

The adjoining tree-filled open patio offers shade structures, landscaping, stone-paved walkways, a fire pit, rotating patio games…and strong WiFi for outdoor productivity.

Birdie’s Is For Everyone

In addition to general public indoor and outdoor spaces, Birdie’s will feature a turfed area for kids to play and an “adults only” lounge featuring a larger selection of local craft beers and rare whiskeys.

“Whether you’re closing a deal, watching the game, or letting the kids play – Birdie’s has not only a place for you but the room for everyone to co-exist.”

In addition, there is a private room that seats 40, perfect for events and large groups. “It even has its own private decked patio – great for a last-minute kids’ soccer team or a 200-person cocktail party.”

Marfa Vibes

Birdie’s Eastside (designed by Hatsumi Kuzuu of Kuzuu Design) brings cozy Marfa vibes to East Dallas, featuring distressed wood, custom-beamed cathedral ceilings, “pew”-style benches, and fun western art with a slight “cosmic country” bent. Custom Mexican tile and breezeblock were sourced locally from East Dallas-owned Riad Tile.

The patio features cedar fencing, West Texas-inspired landscaping, and many trees. Adirondack chairs surround the fire pit. The entrances and exterior walls have living plants and electric lights growing from the bricks. “Nothing like this exists in Dallas,” said Alexis.

The Food

The menu will feature casual but scratch-made bar-and-grill food – with emphasis on both family favorites and healthy options. Culinary Director Stan Rodrigues offers a menu of shareable appetizers like wings, edamame hummus, and fresh-baked flatbreads, in addition to salads, sandwiches, burgers, wraps, pastas, and “knife & fork entrees.”

The drink program offers beer, wine, and cocktails, including a menu of frozen drinks. Alexis predicts the Sauvignon Blanc slushie will be a warm weather hit.

Inspired By East Dallas

Alexis explains the inspiration behind the concept, “Birdie’s is just like East Dallas. Casually Texan, a little boho, super comfy, and easygoing.”

“We find a great neighborhood location and then go into the ‘concept lab’ – what does that neighborhood need?” Alexis said of his ever-changing concepts. “East Dallas is casual, fun, and outdoorsy – doesn’t it deserve a really groovy indoor/outdoor spot? Our projects are for the guests. They come from a sincere place of service and desire to enrich people’s lives.”

Alexis states, “Owning this property gives us a unique opportunity – we can build a neighborhood institution for decades. We hope to be in the background of your happiest East Dallas memories.”

Birdie’s Eastside will open in early winter 2023 for lunch and dinner seven days a week. YAY!!!