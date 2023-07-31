Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Park Cities Crime Reports July 24-30

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: PURSE SNATCHING

A purse pilferer swiped a Louis Vuitton bag from a Land Rover at a gas station in the 4400 block of Lovers Lane before 3:23 p.m. July 29.

UNIVERSITY PARK

24 Monday

A burglar broke into a home in the 4500 block of Shenandoah Avenue before 9:23 a.m. 

25 Tuesday

Arrested at 2:54 a.m.: a 33-year-old man accused of possession of a controlled substance in the 4100 block of Purdue Street

Arrested at 3:30 a.m.: a 38-year-old man accused of possession of drug paraphernalia in the 4100 block of Purdue Street.

Reported at 9:29 a.m.: a fraudster used the information of a woman from the 3200 block of Southwestern Boulevard to get a loan.

A thief swiped stuff from the Moody Family YMCA in the 6000 block of Preston Road before 2 p.m. 

26 Wednesday

Arrested at 3 a.m.: a 44-year-old woman for a warrant in the 6900 block of Preston Road

29 Saturday

A crook made off with a GMC Sierra from the 4400 block of Druid Lane before 7:45 a.m. Another stole a GMC Yukon from the 4300 block of Druid Lane before 9 a.m. 

A thief took a pair of AirPods, an iPad, and more from a vehicle parked in the 8300 block of Preston Road at 3:08 p.m. 

A burglar broke into a Land Rover in the Plaza at Preston Center at 5:35 p.m. and took stuff. 

30 Sunday

Arrested at 3:14 a.m.: a 21-year-old woman accused of possession of a controlled substance in the 3900 block of Lovers Lane

Arrested at 3:14 a.m.: a 20-year-old man accused of possession of drug paraphernalia in the 3900 block of Lovers Lane

A harasser made threatening calls to a store in the 4300 block of Lovers Lane at 11:50 a.m. 

(EDITOR’S NOTE: We haven’t received the reports from the Highland Park Department of Public Safety at the time of publication. We’ll update this post when we receive them.)

