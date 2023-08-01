Comings and Goings
NOW OPEN
Ben’s Cookies
Snider Plaza
The U.K. cookie shop chain’s second U.S. and Texas location – located kitty-corner to Bubba’s Cooks Country – serves such popular flavors as milk or dark chocolate chunk, white chocolate chunk, and double chocolate chunk.
NorthPark Center
Various stores
• Luxury apparel and accessories store Marni recently opened on level one between Neiman Marcus and Dillard’s.
• Austin-based boot and western-wear brand Tecovas recently opened on level one in Northcourt.
Sugared + Bronzed
3911 Oak Lawn Ave.
The salon offers sugaring hair removal and sunless airbrush spray tans.
U.S. Dermatology Partners
5310 Harvest Hill Road
The new integrated dermatology care center led by seven providers formed by merging two Dallas locations. Services include treatments for conditions such as skin cancer, psoriasis, eczema, and acne plus specialized care such as Mohs micrographic surgery and cosmetic services.
COMING SOON
Montecito’s
Snider Plaza
Chef Kashawn Cruell, who helped Major Food Group open Italian restaurant Carbone and others in New York, will run “a California-style Italian concept, trading heavy meat sauces for a light and fresh focus on pastas, pizzas, seafood, and salads” in the new building in the southeast corner of Snider Plaza near where Peggy Sue BBQ used to be.
Ten50 BBQ
5519 W. Lovers Lane
The barbecue spot is opening its second Dallas-area location in Devonshire.
CLOSED
Urban Taco
Mockingbird Station
The taqueria concept closed its brick-and-mortar location, but fans can still order the menu from Oomi Digital Kitchen.