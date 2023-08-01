Comings and Goings

NOW OPEN

Ben’s Cookies

Snider Plaza

The U.K. cookie shop chain’s second U.S. and Texas location – located kitty-corner to Bubba’s Cooks Country – serves such popular flavors as milk or dark chocolate chunk, white chocolate chunk, and double chocolate chunk.

NorthPark Center

Various stores

• Luxury apparel and accessories store Marni recently opened on level one between Neiman Marcus and Dillard’s.

• Austin-based boot and western-wear brand Tecovas recently opened on level one in Northcourt.

Sugared + Bronzed

3911 Oak Lawn Ave.

The salon offers sugaring hair removal and sunless airbrush spray tans.

U.S. Dermatology Partners

5310 Harvest Hill Road

The new integrated dermatology care center led by seven providers formed by merging two Dallas locations. Services include treatments for conditions such as skin cancer, psoriasis, eczema, and acne plus specialized care such as Mohs micrographic surgery and cosmetic services.

RENDERING: Courtesy Vandelay Hospitality Group PHOTO: Rachel Snyder PHOTO: Justin Clemons

COMING SOON

Montecito’s

Snider Plaza

Chef Kashawn Cruell, who helped Major Food Group open Italian restaurant Carbone and others in New York, will run “a California-style Italian concept, trading heavy meat sauces for a light and fresh focus on pastas, pizzas, seafood, and salads” in the new building in the southeast corner of Snider Plaza near where Peggy Sue BBQ used to be.

Ten50 BBQ

5519 W. Lovers Lane

The barbecue spot is opening its second Dallas-area location in Devonshire.

CLOSED

Urban Taco

Mockingbird Station

The taqueria concept closed its brick-and-mortar location, but fans can still order the menu from Oomi Digital Kitchen.