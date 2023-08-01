Wednesday, August 2, 2023

DFR Responds to Garage Fire Near Inwood Village

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to a call of flames coming from a detached garage at a home in the 7700 block of Morton Street, near Inwood Village, around 4:30 p.m. Aug. 1.

Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans said a man and his dog were inside the home when the fire began but weren’t injured.

Evans said the garage “suffered a complete collapse,” and the heat damaged the rear exterior of the main house and some nearby trees. 

He said the fire was extinguished shortly before 5 p.m. Aug. 1, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

We’ll update this post as more information becomes available.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

