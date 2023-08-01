DFR Responds to Garage Fire Near Inwood Village

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to a call of flames coming from a detached garage at a home in the 7700 block of Morton Street, near Inwood Village, around 4:30 p.m. Aug. 1.

Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans said a man and his dog were inside the home when the fire began but weren’t injured.

Evans said the garage “suffered a complete collapse,” and the heat damaged the rear exterior of the main house and some nearby trees.

He said the fire was extinguished shortly before 5 p.m. Aug. 1, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

We’ll update this post as more information becomes available.