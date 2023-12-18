Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Courtesy Ebby Halliday
Park Cities Real Estate 

House of the Month: 7423 Greenbrier Drive

This French transitional home is the perfect balance of timeless elegance and modern design elements. Set on a tree-lined street, the five-bed, 6.2-bath home in 7,984 square feet, is an entertainer’s dream. The Wolf-Sub-Zero kitchen has a steam oven, dual dishwashers, and a marble waterfall island to serve up culinary delights with ease. Glass sliders open to an expansive covered patio with kitchen, fireplace, and remote shades. The leisure pool has a tanning ledge, a spa, multiple water features, and a fire feature. Downstairs you’ll find an office with built-ins, and one of the two primary suites, complete with marble floors, dual water closets with bidets, and a massive closet with marble islands. Upstairs is a media room, game room, covered patio, and bar. Other highlights include: an elevator, hand-carved marble fireplaces, a slate roof, a Savant automation system, room-darkening shades with remote, and a three-car garage with two EV charging stations.

