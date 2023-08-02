Patriotism Goes on Parade as Neighbors Party

Neighbors across the Preston Hollow area gathered to celebrate Independence Day in style with parades, block parties, and other community gatherings.

The Hillcrest Forest Neighborhood Association’s annual parade at Kramer Elementary featured children on decorated bikes and a woman dressed as the Statue of Liberty.

The Hockaday Neighborhood Association started its parade at Strait Lane and Northaven Trail and continued a tradition of having a veteran as grand marshal. Gene Morrissey was this year’s honoree.

The Melshire Estates followed its parade with a picnic, including a petting zoo, face painting, a balloon artist, a DJ, a “choo choo express,” and kosher hot dogs. Twelve Dallas police officers attended.

The Sparkman Club Estates parade brought a fire truck, cars, golf carts, bicycles, and floats through streets lined with cheering neighbors.

Children participated in sack races and got American flags painted on their faces when Walnut Hill neighbors gathered for a parade and picnic.

The Sparkman Club Estates parade floats displayed baseball players, puppets, and humans dressed as hot dogs. PHOTO: Danny Hurley Melshire Estates’ neighborhood party, picnic, and parade brought together residents and guests at Jamestown Park. PHOTO: Richard Brown The Hockaday Neighborhood Association parade ended at The Hockaday School for a children’s contest, snow cone truck, DJ, and visit from the fire department. PHOTO: Lawrence Goff Vintage cars, golf carts, and families donned in red, white, and blue occupied the streets of Hillcrest Forest. PHOTO: Bill Naifeh