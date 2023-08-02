UP Regulates E-Bikes

The University Park City Council Aug. 1 approved changing the city’s code of ordinances to add new regulations for e-bike use.

The new regulations require helmets for e-bike riders under the age of 16, ban e-bike use on sidewalks and commercial districts in the city, and mandate that e-bikes not be operated “at a speed greater than is reasonable and prudent under the conditions then existing.”

The city’s youth advisory commission, which consists of students in grades 9-12 who live in University Park, researched e-bikes as part of their role of serving as an advisory group to the city council on issues impacting teens and made a presentation with recommendations, including a helmet requirement and banning e-bike use on sidewalks in the city, among others, at an April meeting. The issue was referred to the city’s public safety advisory committee, which reviewed the commission’s recommendations at a June meeting and determined some were already enforceable by the Texas Transportation Code or existing city policy but agreed with the helmet requirement, banning e-bike use on sidewalks, and the e-bike speed regulation.

In other news:

The city is planning celebrations for its 100th anniversary from April 7-13, and Gage Prichard, chair of the centennial celebration legacy advisory group, said they plan to have a centennial section of the city’s website ready in September and a centennial logo designed by SMU marketing students to be ready in October. They also plan to organize an online archive with photos, maps, and documents submitted by residents. A commemorative book is expected to be available for pre-sale in the spring of 2024 and published that summer. Melissa Rieman of the centennial celebration planning group said they hope to plant a “centennial tree” in a city park, and organizers plan to create mementos with the centennial logo to be available to purchase. Rieman said they plan on starting the celebration week with a citywide volunteer day April 7, a VIP event at the historic Elbert Williams house April 11, events around the city’s 100th anniversary April 12, and activities at Goar and Williams Parks April 13.