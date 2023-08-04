Wilkinson Center Back-to-School Drive Returns

The Wilkinson Center is hosting the 37th-annual Carlin Morris Back-to-School Drive until Aug. 14.

Since 1986, the Carlin Morris Back-to-School Drive at Wilkinson Center has provided shoes to thousands of children, as well as uniforms and school supplies.

Volunteer Carlin Morris started serving with Wilkinson Center nearly 40 years ago. During an event, Carlin noticed that many of the children being served were wearing old shoes with holes and tattered soles and began working with Wilkinson Center to begin the shoe drive. In 37 years, the shoe drive has ensured that 40,000 children started their school year with new shoes and socks.

In 2019, Carlin retired as chair of the drive, and since then, her daughter and daughter-in-law, Caitlin Hyatt and Lindsay Morris, have worked hard to fill her shoes.

“Without a good pair of shoes, kids feel embarrassed, discouraged, or left out simply because they lack something most of us take for granted,” said 2023 co-chair Caitlin Hyatt. “New shoes do more than you can imagine. Proper shoes let kids run free at recess, participate in sports, and engage with their peers shame-free. New shoes are a simple solution that can change everything for a child.”

“We hope the community will join us in supporting the back-to-school drive to continue the legacy started by Carlin so many years ago,” said co-chair Lindsay Morris. “Support of the drive will ensure that 500 kids, aged 2 to 18 years-old, will start the school year off proudly wearing a new pair of shoes, along with new school supplies and uniforms.”

To support the Carlin Morris Back-to-School Drive through August 14, donate online or contact 972-284-0302.