Saturday, January 13, 2024

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

Highland Park Town Hall. PHOTO: William Taylor
News Park Cities 

Park Cities MLK Jr. Day Closures

Sarah Hodges 0 Comments

HIGHLAND PARK

Highland Park Town Hall offices, library, and municipal court will be closed on Monday, Jan. 15, for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The Department of Public Safety will still be operational. For non-emergency assistance on Monday, residents are urged to call 214-521-5000. In event of emergency, call 911.

Trash pickup will operate with a regular collection schedule.

UNIVERSITY PARK

University Park City Hall, the University Park Public Library, and the Peek Service Center will be closed on Monday, Jan. 15, for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The University Park Public Library will also be closed on Saturday, Jan. 13.

Modifications to the trash collection schedule can be viewed on the city’s website.

