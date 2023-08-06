Tuesday, August 8, 2023

City Plan Commission OKs Redevelopment Plan for the Hill Shopping Center

Dallas City Plan Commissioners Aug. 3 greenlit a zoning change proposed by the owners of the Hill shopping center that would allow for apartments. 

The 200,000+-square-foot shopping center on the northeast corner of North Central Expressway and Walnut Hill Lane near the Walnut Hill DART rail station is owned by Asana Partners, according to the Dallas Morning News. The property was originally built in 1977.

Asana sought the zoning change to consolidate the zoning of the shopping center “to allow for future redevelopment of the entire property with mixed uses including multifamily,” according to Dallas City Plan Commission filings.

“The applicant’s intent is to gradually redevelop the entire property in phases over time, ultimately leading to a dense, walkable, mixed-use development with immediate access to transit,” the filing continued.

The firm sought approval to build as high as 20 stories on part of the property, the filings show, and the zoning allows for the construction of up to 1,200 multifamily units if all units are at market rate or up to 1,740 multifamily units if mixed-income housing is provided.

WDG Architecture is designing the project.

The proposal will head to the Dallas City Council next.

