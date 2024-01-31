Seven Presidential Leadership Scholars from Dallas

Seven Dallasites are among the 60-member ninth class of Presidential Leadership Scholars.

The program, which is a collaboration among the presidential centers of George W. Bush, William J. Clinton, George H.W. Bush, and Lyndon B. Johnson, allows scholars to learn about leadership through the presidential experiences of the four former presidents.

Those selected from Dallas include:

Lawrence Adjah, founder and chairman of Family Dinner Foundation

Sandra Ostad, director of development for CitySquare

Justin Coppedge, senior vice president of strategy and operations of Texas 2036

Tamika Perry, CEO of Dallas Hope Ministries

Julie Radford, founding partner of R6 Consulting

Danielle Rugoff, head of movement activation and partnerships of Start With Us

Kezia Stegemoeller, senior manager of Trustees’ Philanthropy Fund Fidelity Charitable

Scholars were selected based on their leadership growth potential and their personal leadership projects aimed at improving civic engagement or social good by addressing a problem or need in their community, the U.S., or the world.

This year’s program started Jan. 24 in Washington, D.C.

Scholars will travel to each participating presidential center over the course of several months to learn from key former administration officials, business and civic leaders, and leading academics. They will study and put into practice varying leadership principles and exchange ideas to help maximize their impact in their communities.