Tuesday, November 14, 2023

PHOTO: Courtesy Dallas Lutheran School
Preston Hollow Schools 

Dallas Lutheran School Awarded $100K Grant

Maria Lawson

The Hillcrest Foundation has awarded Dallas Lutheran School with a $100,000 grant.

The grant will go toward the school’s Arise & Build Capital Campaign to rebuild the campus from the October 2019 tornado.

(READ: Dallas Lutheran School Working Toward Rebuild)

“We truly believe that this campaign is God-driven and are thankful that the Hillcrest Foundation has awarded us this grant as a contribution in belief of our mission to empower students to discover their God-given potential,” said Mindy Hail, president of the Dallas Lutheran School board of trustees.

