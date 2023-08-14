Three Area Students Earn Girl Scouting’s Highest Honor

In June, the Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas presented Gold Award pins to these girls from the Park Cities.

Girl Scouts’ most prestigious designation recognizes girls in grades nine through 12 who demonstrate extraordinary leadership through intensive, multi-year projects that sustainably impact the community and beyond.

Troop 2905

Emily Coleman, the daughter of Ashley and Clinton Coleman, of University Park, will begin her senior year at Highland Park High School this fall. Her project: Emily and her volunteers replaced the rotting raised flower beds at Lovers Lane United Methodist Church with new galvanized metal beds, planted native perennial plants and pollinators that can survive Texas’ hot summers and cold winters, and created educational worksheets for the church’s connected school to incorporate the garden into its STEAM curriculum.

Troop 4905

Emma Graham, the daughter of Marcus and Lisa Graham, of University Park, will begin her senior year at Highland Park High School this fall. Her project: Emma used watercolor paint, calligraphy, and inspirational quotes on four canvases for display at the SPCA of Texas’ Dallas Animal Care Center and its adoption events. She also created a digital flyer to educate pet owners on keeping their pets healthy and happy, made snuffle mats, dog rope toys, and cat hiding houses, coordinated a donation drive, and provided an instructional binder so others could create similar items when hers are depleted.

Juliette (Scout not part of a troop)

Shreya Vishwanath, the daughter of Shruti Srinivasan and Vish Shankar, of Highland Park, graduated from Highland Park High School in May. Her project: After the COVID-19 pandemic forced the suspension of arts and crafts, storytime, and other mental health programs for Children’s Medical Center patients, Shreya and her volunteers created kits with activity books, fun socks, and bags to personalize. She also started a school club so volunteers could sustain the project.