Thursday, August 17, 2023

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

PHOTO: Unsplash
Crime Preston Hollow 

Preston Hollow Crime Reports Aug. 7-13

Maria Lawson 0 Comments
PHOTO: Unsplash

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: 635 SPEEDERS

A pair of reckless drivers were caught racing before 11:31 p.m. in the 4800 block of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway.

7 Monday

A thief stole from a woman in the parking lot of Bluffs at Midway Hollow at an unlisted time.

No reporting time was given for the theft of a man’s property in the 7200 block of Lakehurst Avenue.

8 Tuesday

An injured person was reported around 4:10 a.m. at a home in the 4200 block of Beechwood Lane.

An open building was reported before 5:13 a.m. in the 6400 block of Tulip Lane.

An unwelcome guest received a criminal trespass warning before 10:32 a.m. in the 7800 block of Glen Albens Circle.

A thief stole from a woman’s home in the 6400 block of Pemberton Drive at an unlisted time.

PHOTO: Unsplash

Dallas police say a thief “took (a man’s) money and ran… maybe” at an unlisted time at the Dallas County North Dallas Government Center.

No reporting time was given for the theft of a vehicle at Elan at Bluffview apartments.

A man’s vehicle was stolen by unknown means at an unknown time from the parking lot of Elan at Bluffview.

9 Wednesday

A fraudster stole money from a man at Bluffs at Midway Hollow through deception by Bitcoin before 8:46 a.m.

A thief stole from a woman at Preston Royal Village before 11:05 a.m.

A reckless driver hit a man’s vehicle and didn’t provide insurance information before 7:32 p.m. in the NorthPark Center parking lot.

A woman’s property was stolen at an unlisted time at the Semones Family YMCA.

Someone stole from a home in the 3800 block of Shorecrest Drive at an unlisted time.

A thief stole from a man at NorthPark Center at an unreported time.

10 Thursday

Stolen before 3:05 p.m.: a woman’s property at Preston Center.

PHOTO: Pixabay

A burglar entered a woman’s vehicle and stole property from it before 4:31 p.m. in the parking lot of Preston Oaks Shopping Center.

An unknown burglar stole a woman’s property from her car parked at Inwood Village before 6:06 p.m.

A jerk driver intentionally hit a woman’s car before 10:49 p.m. in the 8600 block of Edgemere Road.

11 Friday

A man was assaulted by an unknown offender before 12:56 a.m. at Bluffs at Midway Hollow.

A burglar stole a woman’s property from her car parked at the Pavilion on Lovers Lane before 5:07 p.m.

12 Saturday

A burglar broke a woman’s car window and stole her property before 3:39 p.m. in the parking lot of Preston Forest Shopping Center.

A thief took a man’s property from his apartment in the 5600 block of Boaz Street at an unlisted time.

Someone stole from a man’s home at an unlisted time in the 6600 block of Longfellow Drive.

A woman’s vehicle was stolen from the parking lot of Bluffs at Midway Hollow at an unlisted time.

Stolen at an unlisted time: property from a NorthPark Center department store.

Someone stole from a man at NorthPark Center at an unreported time.

13 Sunday

A man was chased by an unknown aggressor with a knife before 12:44 a.m. at Embassy Suites by Hilton Dallas Love Field.

Caught before 2:08 a.m.: a public drunk in the 10800 block of Tibbs Street. An abandoned vehicle was also reported.

PHOTO: Unsplash

Around 12:33 p.m., a NorthPark Center shoplifter received a criminal trespass warning.

A thief stole from a woman at Preston Forest Village at an unlisted time.

Stolen at an unlisted time: a man’s vehicle from the parking lot of Bluffs at Midway Hollow.

A shoplifter stole from a NorthPark Center department store at an unlisted time.

Share this article...
Email this to someone
email
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin

You May Also Like

Preston Hollow People Sept. 28, 2012

Elizabeth Ygartua 0

Infant Allegedly Kidnapped at Synagogue Today

Michelle Saunders 0

Preston Hollow People 11/18/11

Valerie Wong 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.