Preston Hollow Crime Reports Aug. 7-13

PHOTO: Unsplash

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: 635 SPEEDERS

A pair of reckless drivers were caught racing before 11:31 p.m. in the 4800 block of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway.

7 Monday

A thief stole from a woman in the parking lot of Bluffs at Midway Hollow at an unlisted time.

No reporting time was given for the theft of a man’s property in the 7200 block of Lakehurst Avenue.

8 Tuesday

An injured person was reported around 4:10 a.m. at a home in the 4200 block of Beechwood Lane.

An open building was reported before 5:13 a.m. in the 6400 block of Tulip Lane.

An unwelcome guest received a criminal trespass warning before 10:32 a.m. in the 7800 block of Glen Albens Circle.

A thief stole from a woman’s home in the 6400 block of Pemberton Drive at an unlisted time.

PHOTO: Unsplash

Dallas police say a thief “took (a man’s) money and ran… maybe” at an unlisted time at the Dallas County North Dallas Government Center.

No reporting time was given for the theft of a vehicle at Elan at Bluffview apartments.

A man’s vehicle was stolen by unknown means at an unknown time from the parking lot of Elan at Bluffview.

9 Wednesday

A fraudster stole money from a man at Bluffs at Midway Hollow through deception by Bitcoin before 8:46 a.m.

A thief stole from a woman at Preston Royal Village before 11:05 a.m.

A reckless driver hit a man’s vehicle and didn’t provide insurance information before 7:32 p.m. in the NorthPark Center parking lot.

A woman’s property was stolen at an unlisted time at the Semones Family YMCA.

Someone stole from a home in the 3800 block of Shorecrest Drive at an unlisted time.

A thief stole from a man at NorthPark Center at an unreported time.

10 Thursday

Stolen before 3:05 p.m.: a woman’s property at Preston Center.

PHOTO: Pixabay

A burglar entered a woman’s vehicle and stole property from it before 4:31 p.m. in the parking lot of Preston Oaks Shopping Center.

An unknown burglar stole a woman’s property from her car parked at Inwood Village before 6:06 p.m.

A jerk driver intentionally hit a woman’s car before 10:49 p.m. in the 8600 block of Edgemere Road.

11 Friday

A man was assaulted by an unknown offender before 12:56 a.m. at Bluffs at Midway Hollow.

A burglar stole a woman’s property from her car parked at the Pavilion on Lovers Lane before 5:07 p.m.

12 Saturday

A burglar broke a woman’s car window and stole her property before 3:39 p.m. in the parking lot of Preston Forest Shopping Center.

A thief took a man’s property from his apartment in the 5600 block of Boaz Street at an unlisted time.

Someone stole from a man’s home at an unlisted time in the 6600 block of Longfellow Drive.

A woman’s vehicle was stolen from the parking lot of Bluffs at Midway Hollow at an unlisted time.

Stolen at an unlisted time: property from a NorthPark Center department store.

Someone stole from a man at NorthPark Center at an unreported time.

13 Sunday

A man was chased by an unknown aggressor with a knife before 12:44 a.m. at Embassy Suites by Hilton Dallas Love Field.

Caught before 2:08 a.m.: a public drunk in the 10800 block of Tibbs Street. An abandoned vehicle was also reported.

PHOTO: Unsplash

Around 12:33 p.m., a NorthPark Center shoplifter received a criminal trespass warning.

A thief stole from a woman at Preston Forest Village at an unlisted time.

Stolen at an unlisted time: a man’s vehicle from the parking lot of Bluffs at Midway Hollow.

A shoplifter stole from a NorthPark Center department store at an unlisted time.