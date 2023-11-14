Tuesday, November 14, 2023

PHOTO: Courtesy Jeff Kitner
Northaven Trail Bridge Now Open

Maria Lawson

Northaven Trail pedestrians can now cross U.S. 75 via foot over the bridge near Royal Lane.

The 201-foot-long bridge opened Nov. 13, with a grand opening ceremony scheduled for Dec. 2. The ceremony will start at 9 a.m. with speakers then will have a ribbon cutting/bridge pass around 9:45 a.m.

The overpass is designed to connect the Northaven Trail to trails on the east side of North Central Expressway, such as the White Rock Creek Train, Cottonwood Creek Train, and SoPac Trail.

The bridge was installed in September, but engineering work was required to do final tie-ins before it could open to the public.

