Kips Bay Show House Returns to Old Preston Hollow

The Kips Bay Decorator Show House will be located at 9446 Hathaway Street in Sunnybrook Estates for this year’s Dallas rendition.

The show house, located in Old Preston Hollow, will be open for two weeks starting Friday, Nov. 3.

“We’re thrilled to return to the Old Preston Hollow neighborhood for the fourth annual Kips Bay Decorator Show House,” said James Druckman, president of the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club board. “The show house continues to excite and engage the design community, and we couldn’t be more excited to return to Dallas during Dallas Design Week to raise critical funding for the Dallas community and our kids.”

The five-bedroom home includes four living areas on 1.7 acres. The property includes a pool and outdoor living spaces as well as a three-car garage with built-in storage.

A group of leading interior designers will transform individual rooms before opening to the public for viewing.

“We are so grateful to the Dallas community for their continued support of our organization,” said Dan Quintero, executive director of the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club. “We’ve been working closely with the City of Dallas and the local Home Owners’ Association to ensure this is as seamless a process of possible for the residents of Old Preston Hollow.”

Last year’s show house, located at 9250 Meadowbrook Drive, shortened its run from one month to one weekend following zoning and permit issues.

(READ: Kips Bay House Shortened, But Not Canceled)

The City of Dallas is requiring guests to park in the Lovers Lane United Methodist Church parking lot to be accessed by Northwest Highway and Meadowbrook Drive. Off-duty Dallas police officers will be on-site to ensure guests find their way into the lot and limit event traffic in the neighborhood. Shuttles will run every 10 minutes to and from the house. Towing will be enforced for vehicles parked on neighborhood streets.

The Kips Bay Decorator Show House will benefit Dwell with Dignity, a nonprofit dedicated to creating soothing, inspiring homes for families facing homelessness and poverty, and the Crystal Charity Ball, another Dallas-based organization with the mission of aiding, supporting, and making contributions to children’s charities in Dallas County.

The Dallas co-chairs are Jean Liu and Chad Dorsey, and Laura Lee Clark and Trish Sheats will be vice chairs. Honorary chairs include Jamie Drake, Jan Showers, and Steele Marcoux.

Tickets can be purchased online at kipsbaydecoratorshowhouse.com/dallasplanyourvisit. Opening day tickets start at $500, VIP weekend tickets (Nov. 3-5) start at $150, and general admission tickets (Nov. 6-15) start at $50.