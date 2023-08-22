DSOL Fashion Notes Returns for 10th Year

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra League’s annual Fashion Note Designer Award luncheon and style show will return for its 10th year Oct. 12 at the Meyerson Symphony Center.

Catalina Gonzalez. PHOTO: Courtesy

Jada Mowles and Laura Price are chairing the event, and former Fashion Notes chair Karen Cox and her daughter Isabella serve as honorary chairs. Catalina Gonzalez of Dondolo will receive the 2023 Fashion Notes Designer Award at the event.

The morning will begin at 10:30 with a fashion show with pieces from LoveShackFancy, Dondolo, accessories by Milliard Diamond Concierge, and boots from Petite Paloma, followed by lunch and a raffle. Robyn Chauvin Productions will produce the fashion show. There will also be a musical performance by a Young Strings musician.

The fundraiser supports outreach and educational programs for local musicians.

For more information, visit the Dallas Symphony Orchestra League’s website.