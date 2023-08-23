Kersten Rettig: Refresh Your Summer Skin at the Un-Spa

Beauty isn’t really my beat, but after a lot of food, travel, and sun this summer, I needed a good facial and found one in a surprising place. Short on time, I visited Heyday on Knox Henderson for a skin refresh and was impressed by the concept.

Heyday is the un-spa, a place where you can get a great facial without changing into a robe in a semi-private bathroom or spending hundreds of dollars on a facial and then getting a hard sell to buy the products used.

Heyday’s Facial Room

Courtesy Photo

In only 50 minutes, I got a skin consultation, a full facial, and a nano-infusion add-on to help smooth out leftovers from a Key West sunburn. I didn’t have to change clothes, listen to trippy spa music, or spend an entire day on this one errand. Don’t get me wrong, I love spa pampering as much or more than the next gal, but there are times I simply don’t have the time for it.

The cost of the facial is $145, and the add-on, the extra treatment you can select to address a specific skincare need, is another $80. Including tip, I was out of there for around $260. However, Heyday has a membership program that costs $104 per month, which covers the cost of one facial, half-off enhancements, and a discount on products. Had I been a member, my facial would have been $172, including tip. That’s compelling.

Recently on a neighborhood Facebook group, a mom was seeking recommendations for her teen son, who needed a good facial scrubbing. Heyday is perfect for this; the setting and service are approachable to everyone, including teenage boys.

Facials are non-essential, true, but they are an investment in the health of your skin. When you get to a certain age, ahem, like mine, you’ll be glad you made the investment early.

Heyday is having an end-of-summer bash Sunday, August 27, at their Knox-Henderson and Southlake locations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you want to check it out, there will be snacks, sips, and the opportunity to try a new product for free. Just bring in an old or empty bottle of a treatment product, and Heyday’s Skin Therapists will swap it out for a free travel-size skin care product chosen just for you.

For more details about Heyday or to make an appointment, click here.