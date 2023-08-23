Longhorns Aim to Keep Building Toward Higher Goals

Three straight playoff appearances have resulted in three lopsided first-round losses for W.T. White. But the key to changing that postseason trend comes in the regular season.

With a mix of youth and experience, the Longhorns look to move up the standings in the nine-team District 5-5A Div. I and clinch a better seed. That’s the next step for a program that has boosted expectations in recent years.

“We’re just trying to continue to elevate our program,” said second-year WTW head coach Kenchee Ross. “We want to make the playoffs yearly, but we don’t want to be content with that.”

Up front, all five starters return on the offensive line. Tyler Norris and Eric Davis are the standouts.

“That’s the strength of the team, is having those guys back up front with some depth behind them,” Ross said. “We’ll be more focused on running the ball.”

That should ease the transition into a new starting quarterback, as dual-threat junior Jimmy Mowles leads an offense that might be more deliberate but still has firepower.

“He can make all the throws. We want him to make good decisions,” Ross said. “He’ll be able to make some plays with his feet, also.”

WTW will feature several players likely to contribute on both sides of scrimmage, led by linebacker Markavious Justice, who had three interceptions and 69 tackles a year ago.

Other two-way players should include Anthony Chibli, Keyshawn Sinfort, and twins Demetrius and Demarkis Troupe. Evan Williams is back at receiver, as is Cooper Whitson at linebacker.