Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Pike Petersen PHOTO: Mica Petersen
Blood Stem Cell Donor Needed for Pike Petersen

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments ,

Bone marrow donors are needed for 13-year-old Park Cities Baptist Church member Pike Petersen.

The eighth grader was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia after he became ill and was hospitalized after returning from summer camp. Pike’s diagnosis came after his mother, Mica, completed her own treatment for lymphoma last fall.

People in good health between 18 and 55 can register to see if they could be a matching blood stem cell donor at a donor drive from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 27 at Park Cities Baptist Church at 3933 Northwest Parkway in partnership with Early Young’s Team.

Those who can’t make it to the donor drive can order a free, at-home swab kit on DKMS’ website.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

