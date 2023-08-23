Blood Stem Cell Donor Needed for Pike Petersen

Bone marrow donors are needed for 13-year-old Park Cities Baptist Church member Pike Petersen.

The eighth grader was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia after he became ill and was hospitalized after returning from summer camp. Pike’s diagnosis came after his mother, Mica, completed her own treatment for lymphoma last fall.

People in good health between 18 and 55 can register to see if they could be a matching blood stem cell donor at a donor drive from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 27 at Park Cities Baptist Church at 3933 Northwest Parkway in partnership with Early Young’s Team.

Those who can’t make it to the donor drive can order a free, at-home swab kit on DKMS’ website.