Captrust Dallas Offices Donate $15,700 to Bryan’s House

The Captrust Community Foundation (CCF), the philanthropic arm of the financial consulting firm, recently announced $600,000 in donations to 76 charities across the country for the foundation’s fourth annual Giving Day.

Two Dallas Captrust offices (one on Sherry Lane and one on Dallas Parkway) pooled their allocated CCF grant funds and donated a combined $15,700 to Bryan’s House, a nonprofit that serves children with special needs and their families.

​​In addition to the monetary donation, the Captrust Dallas offices donated a catered lunch to serve the teachers and staff at Bryan’s House and hundreds of school supplies.

“Supporting the teachers and staff at Bryan’s House with a delicious lunch is just another small way to show we care. Starting a new school year is an exciting time for some kids, but it can be a difficult transition for others. We believe that providing school supplies plays a significant role in helping children transition from their out-of-school summer break time to learning time,” said John Pickett, senior vice president Captrust Sherry Lane.

“We’re very blessed here at Bryan’s House thanks to the community who fund us. We only have a small portion of government funding, but the rest comes from wonderful partners like CCF. We are so grateful to Captrust Dallas for choosing Bryan’s House as a CCF Giving Day 2023 grant recipient. We sincerely appreciate your firm’s generosity and willingness to step in and really focus on a population that sometimes gets forgotten. One-hundred percent of the proceeds will support Early Childhood Education programs for children with special needs,” Bryan’s House board chair Dr. Keith Mankin said.

Organizations that received CCF funds were chosen by local Captrust offices around the country, representing causes that both benefit children and are important to the respective office.

“We are honored to support a record number of organizations this year,” said Veronica Karas, the CCF’s co-president and a financial advisor at Captrust. “On the Captrust Community Foundation’s fourth annual Giving Day, we are awarding funds to 76 worthy organizations that align with our foundation’s mission — to benefit the lives of children.”

The CCF has donated more than $800,000 to nonprofits so far in 2023. Most of the foundation’s fundraising is generated through employee payroll deductions, which are matched by Captrust.

“The Captrust Community Foundation is grateful that we can provide funds to more organizations each year with its Giving Day,” said Bryan Lewis, co-president of the CCF and manager of advice and wellness at Captrust. “Our annual Giving Day was created as a response to the pandemic, and our dedication to Captrust’s mission ensures it continues into its fourth year and beyond.”

For more information, visit the CCF website.