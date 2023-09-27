SMU Student Killed in Dallas Crash

An SMU student was killed in a car crash in Dallas Sept. 24.

Dallas police say Honor Wallace, 19, was driving eastbound on Monticello Avenue at the North Central Expressway service road when another driver, identified as Lynlee Pollis, 27, ran a red light on the service road and hit Wallace in the intersection.

Wallace, a passenger in Wallace’s vehicle, and Pollis were taken to a local hospital. Police say Wallace died from her injuries, her passenger was in stable condition, and Pollis had minor injuries. Pollis was subsequently arrested on complaints of intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault, according to police.

SMU confirmed Wallace was a student there.

“The SMU community is deeply saddened by the tragic death of Honor Wallace. Honor was a valued member of our community, and we offer our heartfelt condolences and support to all who are affected by this loss,” said Dr. KC Mmeje, SMU’s vice president for student affairs. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family, friends, and classmates during this difficult time.”

We’ll update this post as additional information becomes available.