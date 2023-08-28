Dallas Police ‘Share the Shoes’

The Dallas Police Department partnered with Energy Transfer and Sunoco LP for the seventh-annual Share the Shoes initiative, where officers distribute shoes in under-resourced Dallas communities.

Employees from Energy Transfer and Sunoco LP purchased enough athletic shoes for more than 520 children, totaling about $10,000 worth of shoes.

Officers from the Northwest Division visited Bachman Recreation Center, KB Polk Recreation Center, Timberglen Recreation Center, Little Mexico Village, and Roseland Townhomes.

“Building relationships within our community is a very important aspect of our job,” Officer Mike Villanueva of the Northwest Division said. “Over the past six years, the Share the Shoes campaign has enabled us to bridge the gap and make a tighter bond and connection with the communities we serve.”

The initiative was started in 2017 by Officer Brian Nolff, inspired by officers on patrol who encountered children without proper footwear.

“Over the years, many of these kids have gotten to know and recognize us through this initiative,” Senior Corporal Jose Gamez of the Northwest Division said. “It’s about creating positive relationships with police officers and learning that we are here to help.”

Chris Curia, executive vice president and chief human resources officer at Energy Transfer, said the company is proud to support programs like Share the Shoes that “support the safety of our officers and children by building positive relationships within the communities they serve.”

“We are very grateful for the selfless and often dangerous work that our police officers do, and we’re proud to continue our relationship with the Dallas Police Department,” Curia said.