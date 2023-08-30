Loncar Home on Arcady Avenue on the Market

The former home of Dallas attorney Brian Loncar, known for his TV moniker “the Strong Arm,” in Highland Park is on the market for $8.5 million.

The 9.671-square-foot, six-bedroom, 10-bathroom home at 4408 Arcady Ave. was listed by Susan Shannon of Allie Beth Allman and Associates the week of Aug. 21. An open house is scheduled for Sept. 3.

The French-inspired home was built in 1985, according to the listing.

Brian Loncar died in 2016, and his widow, Sue, is listed as the homeowner in Dallas County Appraisal District records. They’d lost their 16-year-old daughter Grace a week before Brian’s death in 2016.