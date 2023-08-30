Wednesday, August 30, 2023

PHOTO: Allie Beth Allman & Associates
Park Cities Real Estate 

Loncar Home on Arcady Avenue on the Market

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments ,

The former home of Dallas attorney Brian Loncar, known for his TV moniker “the Strong Arm,” in Highland Park is on the market for $8.5 million.

The 9.671-square-foot, six-bedroom, 10-bathroom home at 4408 Arcady Ave. was listed by Susan Shannon of Allie Beth Allman and Associates the week of Aug. 21. An open house is scheduled for Sept. 3. 

The French-inspired home was built in 1985, according to the listing. 

Brian Loncar died in 2016, and his widow, Sue, is listed as the homeowner in Dallas County Appraisal District records. They’d lost their 16-year-old daughter Grace a week before Brian’s death in 2016.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

