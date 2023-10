Who let the dogs in the pool at University Park’s Holmes Aquatic Center? It’s part of the end-of-pool-season tradition, Doggie Splash Day.

Pooches and their humans living within Highland Park ISD (and pre-registered) made the final splashes of the pool season Sept. 30. The Doggie Splash Day tradition dates back to around 2013.

This year, open swim ran until Labor Day, and senior swim continued through September.