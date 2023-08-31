Lions Roar Past Jesuit in Rivalry Clash
Three times already this season, perennial powerhouse St. Mark’s has knocked off Jesuit Dallas in water polo.
The Lions took the latest clash 12-7 on Wednesday at the Segal Family Aquatic Center as part of their second season playing an independent schedule after the sport became sanctioned by the University Interscholastic League — of which St. Mark’s is not a member.
Previously, the Lions defeated the Rangers 11-5 at the season-opening Keller tournament on Aug. 11, then by a 19-3 score at the Jesuit tournament two weeks later. St. Mark’s has won the last seven meetings overall between the neighborhood rivals.
They’re scheduled for a fourth matchup this season on Sept. 26 at St. Mark’s. In the meantime, the Rangers (12-8) will begin District 2 play on Sept. 5 when they host Prosper.
PHOTOS: Chris McGathey