DART Police Respond to Knife Assault Near SMU/Mockingbird Station

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) police say a woman was assaulted with a knife by someone who was trying to steal her purse in the area of the SMU/Mockingbird Station stop in the 5400 block of E. Mockingbird Lane Aug. 30.

DART spokesman Gordon Shattles said DART police were on scene, responded to the incident around 4:30 p.m., and the suspect was taken into custody. Shattles said the woman was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, treated, and released later the same day.

We’ll update this post as more details become available.