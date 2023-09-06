Lady Scots Sweep Heath, District Up Next

Highland Park will have some momentum to carry into the start of the District 7-6A volleyball schedule on Friday at Richardson Pearce.

The Lady Scots (15-11) closed out nondistrict play with a three-match winning streak capped by a sweep of Rockwall-Heath on Tuesday, 25-20, 25-23, 26-24.

Four days earlier, HP remained undefeated at home with a sweep of Aledo, 25-14, 25-22, 26-24. In that match, Alex Richter — who is verbally committed to the University of Georgia — posted 32 kills as the Lady Scots hit .400 as a team. Brooklyn Bailey and Kate Fenton added five kills apiece.

Plus, Harper Hall had seven digs and 39 assists against Aledo, enabling her to surpass the 300-assist milestone for her career at HP.

In a scheduling quirk. The Lady Scots will be on the road for the first three, and six of the first seven, matches in 7-6A play. They will then play at home for most of October.