Thursday, September 7, 2023

Crime Preston Hollow 

Preston Hollow Crime Reports Aug. 28-Sept. 3

Maria Lawson 0 Comments
SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: EXCAVATOR EXTRACTION

Stolen at an unlisted time Aug. 29: a man’s excavator from the 4700 block of South Lindhurst Avenue.

28 Monday

A damager cut copper wires and fiber optic wires off AT&T poles in the 5000 block of Royal Lane.

A thief stole from a man at Tom Thumb at the Market at Preston Forest at an unlisted time.

At an unlisted time, a thief stole from a man at NorthPark Center.

29 Tuesday

A shoplifter stole from a NorthPark Center retail store before 12:02 p.m.

Stolen before 5:10 p.m.: a woman’s vehicle from the parking lot of NorthPark Center.

A man’s property was stolen before 5:20 p.m. in the 5500 block of Del Roy Drive.

A burglar broke a retail store front window, entered, and stole property at an unlisted time in Preston Center.

30 Wednesday

Someone followed a man before 4:03 p.m. to a house in the 5000 block of Mill Run Road from the bank.

Before 6:15 p.m., a woman’s property was stolen from her car parked in the 7400 block of West Northwest Highway.

Stolen before 6:41 p.m.: a woman’s vehicle from the NorthPark Center parking lot.

A woman’s property was stolen from her car at an unlisted time in the Edgemere parking lot.

At an unlisted time, property was stolen from a construction site in the 10000 block of Hollow Way Road.

Stolen at an unlisted time: a man’s firearm from his car parked in the 8700 block of Briarwood Lane.

31 Thursday

An unwelcome guest was criminally trespassed from NorthPark Center around 11:19 a.m.

A reckless driver hit a woman’s car and fled the scene without leaving information around 1:11 p.m. in the parking lot of Preston Forest Shopping Center.

A man’s property was stolen before 11:19 p.m. at Public Storage in the 3500 block of Inwood Road.

An abandoned vehicle was reported before 11:59 p.m. in an alleyway in the 10700 block of Les Jardins Drive.

A burglar forced entry into a man’s home and stole property at an unlisted time in the 6800 block of Mimosa Lane.

There was a residential burglary at an unlisted time in the 4900 block of Elsby Avenue.

A thief stole from a woman at a NorthPark Center retail store at an unlisted time.

1 Friday

An abandoned vehicle was reported around 4:12 a.m. in the parking lot of Preston Forest Square.

A woman exposed her genitals around 11:47 a.m. at NorthPark Center.

A woman’s car was burglarized before 5:41 p.m. in a Preston Center parking lot.

A man’s vehicle was stolen around 11:16 p.m. in the parking lot of the Market at Preston Forest.

An abandoned vehicle was reported around 11:28 p.m. in an alleyway in the 5000 block of Sugar Mill Road.

Stolen at an unlisted time: a woman’s property from a home in the 6300 block of Meadow Road.

Someone stole from a woman at an unlisted time at Pavilion Townplace.

A nonviolent family offense was reported at an unlisted time at Jesuit Dallas.

A shoplifter stole from a NorthPark Center retail store at an unlisted time.

2 Saturday

An unwelcome guest got a criminal trespass warning around 10:36 a.m. at a property in the 9200 block of Guernsey Lane.

Before 2:33 p.m., there was a hit and run in the parking lot of NorthPark Center.

Stolen before 6:58 p.m.: a man’s car from the NorthPark Center parking lot.

Someone was caught under the influence of unknown drugs before 9:01 p.m. at Preston Oaks Shopping Center.

A destructor broke a man’s rear passenger window and damaged wires at an unlisted time in the parking lot of FOX Corporate Housing in the 8500 block of Preston Road.

A woman was assaulted at an unlisted time in the 9100 block of McCraw Drive.

A burglar entered a woman’s car at an unlisted time in the 7600 block of West Greenway Boulevard.

Stolen at an unlisted time: a man’s vehicle from the parking lot of Preston Forest Village.

3 Sunday

Abandoned property was reported around 6:46 a.m. in the 5800 block of Meaders Lane.

A thief opened a woman’s car door and stole stuff before 8:54 p.m. in the parking lot of Preston Oaks Shopping Center.

At an unlisted time, a man’s car was stolen from the 4000 block of Shorecrest Drive.

