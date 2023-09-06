Preston Hollow Crime Reports Aug. 28-Sept. 3
SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: EXCAVATOR EXTRACTION
Stolen at an unlisted time Aug. 29: a man’s excavator from the 4700 block of South Lindhurst Avenue.
28 Monday
A damager cut copper wires and fiber optic wires off AT&T poles in the 5000 block of Royal Lane.
A thief stole from a man at Tom Thumb at the Market at Preston Forest at an unlisted time.
At an unlisted time, a thief stole from a man at NorthPark Center.
29 Tuesday
A shoplifter stole from a NorthPark Center retail store before 12:02 p.m.
Stolen before 5:10 p.m.: a woman’s vehicle from the parking lot of NorthPark Center.
A man’s property was stolen before 5:20 p.m. in the 5500 block of Del Roy Drive.
A burglar broke a retail store front window, entered, and stole property at an unlisted time in Preston Center.
30 Wednesday
Someone followed a man before 4:03 p.m. to a house in the 5000 block of Mill Run Road from the bank.
Before 6:15 p.m., a woman’s property was stolen from her car parked in the 7400 block of West Northwest Highway.
Stolen before 6:41 p.m.: a woman’s vehicle from the NorthPark Center parking lot.
A woman’s property was stolen from her car at an unlisted time in the Edgemere parking lot.
At an unlisted time, property was stolen from a construction site in the 10000 block of Hollow Way Road.
Stolen at an unlisted time: a man’s firearm from his car parked in the 8700 block of Briarwood Lane.
31 Thursday
An unwelcome guest was criminally trespassed from NorthPark Center around 11:19 a.m.
A reckless driver hit a woman’s car and fled the scene without leaving information around 1:11 p.m. in the parking lot of Preston Forest Shopping Center.
A man’s property was stolen before 11:19 p.m. at Public Storage in the 3500 block of Inwood Road.
An abandoned vehicle was reported before 11:59 p.m. in an alleyway in the 10700 block of Les Jardins Drive.
A burglar forced entry into a man’s home and stole property at an unlisted time in the 6800 block of Mimosa Lane.
There was a residential burglary at an unlisted time in the 4900 block of Elsby Avenue.
A thief stole from a woman at a NorthPark Center retail store at an unlisted time.
1 Friday
An abandoned vehicle was reported around 4:12 a.m. in the parking lot of Preston Forest Square.
A woman exposed her genitals around 11:47 a.m. at NorthPark Center.
A woman’s car was burglarized before 5:41 p.m. in a Preston Center parking lot.
A man’s vehicle was stolen around 11:16 p.m. in the parking lot of the Market at Preston Forest.
An abandoned vehicle was reported around 11:28 p.m. in an alleyway in the 5000 block of Sugar Mill Road.
Stolen at an unlisted time: a woman’s property from a home in the 6300 block of Meadow Road.
Someone stole from a woman at an unlisted time at Pavilion Townplace.
A nonviolent family offense was reported at an unlisted time at Jesuit Dallas.
A shoplifter stole from a NorthPark Center retail store at an unlisted time.
2 Saturday
An unwelcome guest got a criminal trespass warning around 10:36 a.m. at a property in the 9200 block of Guernsey Lane.
Before 2:33 p.m., there was a hit and run in the parking lot of NorthPark Center.
Stolen before 6:58 p.m.: a man’s car from the NorthPark Center parking lot.
Someone was caught under the influence of unknown drugs before 9:01 p.m. at Preston Oaks Shopping Center.
A destructor broke a man’s rear passenger window and damaged wires at an unlisted time in the parking lot of FOX Corporate Housing in the 8500 block of Preston Road.
A woman was assaulted at an unlisted time in the 9100 block of McCraw Drive.
A burglar entered a woman’s car at an unlisted time in the 7600 block of West Greenway Boulevard.
Stolen at an unlisted time: a man’s vehicle from the parking lot of Preston Forest Village.
3 Sunday
Abandoned property was reported around 6:46 a.m. in the 5800 block of Meaders Lane.
A thief opened a woman’s car door and stole stuff before 8:54 p.m. in the parking lot of Preston Oaks Shopping Center.
At an unlisted time, a man’s car was stolen from the 4000 block of Shorecrest Drive.