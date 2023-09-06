Dallas International District to Host Night Market

The Dallas International District will host a Night Market Sept. 9 and Dec. 9 to celebrate the diversity of Dallas’ food, culture, and art with more than 50 vendors, live music, and entertainment.

The events, which will be held from 4 to 11 p.m., will be produced by Dallas residents Elle Congelliere and Sarah Chung in partnership with the city and Dallas International District.

The redevelopment is formerly known as the Valley View-Galleria area. It seeks to transform the 450-acre area into a regional downtown that will feature a pre-K to 12th grade International STEAM Academy, hotels, residences, and vibrant retails connected by pedestrian, bike, and public transportation.

“I’m glad Dallas has created the International Night Market to highlight various cultures and regions around the world,” District 11 City Council Member Jaynie Schultz said. “By attending, residents and visitors have the opportunity to interact with people from across the globe and learn about different cultures through food, entertainment, hands-on activities, and more.”

Congelliere and Chung are involved in local social and philanthropic organizations. They believe that the night market will be an opportunity to showcase the city’s international community while introducing the district and future plans.

“We are both honored and excited to create the first Dallas International Night Market hosted in the Dallas International District,” Congelliere said. “This event will be the perfect opportunity for people to come together and celebrate the truly diverse, vibrant, and inclusiveness of our Dallas community.”

Attendees will be able to experience Dallas’ diversity through a variety of food vendors from around the world. There will also be local artisans selling handmade goods and live entertainment and performances.

“We hope that the Dallas International Night Market will become a staple in our community that cultivates a desire for not only repeat events but builds on the need for a larger international festival,” Chung said. “An international festival we anticipate hosting in the Dallas International District in 2024.”

The event is free to attend and open to all ages. Details can be found at DallasInternationalDistrict.com/events.