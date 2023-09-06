Thursday, September 7, 2023

The bridge is complete and sitting behind a shopping center at U.S. 75 and Royal Lane. PHOTO: Courtesy Jeff Kitner
75 to Close Near Royal for Bridge Install this Weekend

A portion of U.S. 75 northbound and southbound between Royal and Forest Lanes will be closed from 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 through 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10 for the installation of the Northaven Trail pedestrian bridge.

Once installed, there is about a month of engineering work to connect it to surrounding areas.

There will also be ramp closures at the junction of U.S. 75 and Royal Lane when the highway is closed.

The Texas Department of Transportation says significant delays can be expected on the highway and nearby streets, and vehicle and pedestrian traffic should avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

