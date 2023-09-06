In loving memory of Corinne Collins Lundberg, who went home peacefully to her Lord and Savior on August 23, 2023, just shy of 103 years. She was born to Mary Langston Collins and Thomas Bell Collins in Crockett, Texas, on September 6, 1920, but the family moved to University Park within the year. She graduated from Hockaday Jr. College, where she attended on a full art scholarship.

She lived a life of service to her family, our country, and those in need, beginning with her service in the USO during World War II. She traveled extensively throughout the South Pacific, performing in the show “Hellsapoppin” from countless little islands where U.S. Forces had troops to more well-known locations such as New Guinea, the Admiralty Islands, the Philippines, the Dutch East Indies, and the Maluku Islands. During her time with the USO, she held an honorary rank in the U.S. Army to ensure humane treatment as an Officer in case of capture by enemy forces. In later years, she volunteered as a teacher for Literary Instruction for Texas, ”LIFT” for over 25 years, receiving awards for her service.

She met her beloved husband, Frederick Gordon “Fritz” Lundberg, in Dallas in the triumphant days after the war. They were married six weeks later, on November 8, 1945, with Corinne selling her car to help pay for the wedding. They were happily married for over 52 years.

She is survived by her children: Frederick Gordon “Fred” Lundberg, Jr., Judge Sally Lundberg Montgomery, and Charles Augustus “Chuck” Lundberg, III and his wife Catherine; her grandchildren: Stephen Frederick Lundberg and wife Juliana, Gordon Thomas Montgomery, Charles Augustus “Cal” Lundberg, IV, and wife Erin, Cameron Collins Lundberg and wife Sydney, and Christian Livingston Lundberg; her great-grandchildren: Remi Blake Lundberg, Nora Madeleine Lundberg and Charles Augustus “Quince” Lundberg, V. Nieces and Nephews include Carolyn Farrington Parker, Mary Ann Sorensen Blaylock and husband Marv, and Sidney Sorensen and his wife Dr. Sonya Sorensen. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and sisters, Mary Viola Sorensen and Carolyn Bacon Farrington.

Corinne and her husband, Fritz, were Charter members of Northwood Country Club and members of Northwest Bible Church for many years. She belonged to the James Campbell Chapter of the DAR, the Seneca Book Review Club, and the Mary Kay Craig Class.

Corinne’s family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Aspire (formerly LIFT and the Aberg Center for Literacy) P.O. Box 570159, Dallas, TX 75357 or https://www.aspiretolearn.org/donate, or a charity of your choice in her honor.