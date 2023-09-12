Tuesday, September 12, 2023

PHOTO: Unsplash
Crime Preston Hollow 

Preston Hollow Crime Reports Sept. 4-9

Maria Lawson 0 Comments
PHOTO: Unsplash

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: SWIMMING SUSPECTS

An uninvited man and woman helped themselves to a woman’s backyard pool before 10:51 p.m. Sept. 8 in the 5300 block of Meaders Lane.

4 Monday

Stolen before 5:17 p.m.: a woman’s purse from her car parked in the 5900 block of Royal Lane.

A public drunk was caught around 10:29 p.m. in the 4200 block of Middleton Road.

A thief stole from a woman at Walgreens in the 6700 block of West Northwest Highway at an unlisted time.

Someone stole from a man at The Ashe at an unlisted time.

5 Tuesday

An under-the-influence driver in the 12200 block of Inwood Road was caught with drug paraphernalia and a controlled substance around 3:17 a.m.

A thief stole property from a man’s vehicle parked in the 10700 block of Preston Road at an unlisted time.

A thief stole from a woman’s home in the 5800 block of Royal Crest Drive at an unlisted time.

6 Wednesday

PHOTO: Unsplash

A woman’s property was reported lost around 7:45 a.m. in the 10600 block of Corvallis Drive.

There was a hit and run around 1:02 p.m. in the 6500 block of Del Norte Lane.

A thief stole from a Preston Royal Village store at an unlisted time.

A man’s car was stolen before 8:41 p.m. at Preston Tower Condominiums.

A burglar broke a woman’s car window and stole stuff at an unlisted time in the parking lot of Bluffs at Midway Hollow.

7 Thursday

An out-of-town stolen vehicle was recovered around 3:45 p.m. in the 5500 block of Southwestern Boulevard.

8 Friday

Damaged before 12:12 p.m.: a man’s car window in the 8900 block of Edgemere Road.

Officers confiscated a gun from an apartment at Elan Inwood at an unlisted time.

9 Saturday 

A drunk driver was caught around 2:54 a.m. in the 5800 block of West Northwest Highway.

A thief stole property from Enlighten medical spa before 3:46 p.m.

PHOTO: Pixabay

Damaged at an unlisted time: a man’s vehicle in the 4900 block of Harvest Hill Road.

A thief stole from a man at Tom Thumb at the Market at Preston Forest at an unlisted time.

