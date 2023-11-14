DART Officer Shoots Person After Assault Reported at Walnut Hill Station

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) said a transit security officer shot a person after allegedly being assaulted on a train Nov. 13.

DART spokesman Gordon Shattles said the security officer was assaulted on a northbound Red Line train at the Walnut Hill station in the 8100 block of Walnut Hill Lane around 6:40 p.m. Nov. 13, and the officer shot at the person, wounding them in the arm. No other passengers on the train were reportedly injured.

Shattles said the person left the scene but was later apprehended. Ivy Mathis, 45, was booked into the Dallas County Jail shortly before 1 a.m. Nov. 14 on a complaint of assault on a security officer, jail records show.

The security officer was treated by EMS on scene and sent home, Shattles said.