BSA Troop 577 Introduces Five New Eagle Scouts

These area students have earned the Eagle Scout rank, Boy Scouting’s highest. Doing so typically takes several years and requires earning a combination of 21 or more badges plus a special project.

Troop 577, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church

Ben Guerriero, son of Lisa and (the late) Skip Guerriero, of Dallas, is a junior at the Episcopal School of Dallas. His Eagle project benefited the Episcopal School of Dallas by building six sanitizing stations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maxwell Johnson, son of Katie and Jed Johnson, of Dallas, is a sophomore at Greenhill School in Addison. His Eagle project benefited George H.W. Bush Elementary School by building buddy benches for the school playground.

Slaton Strey, son of Reagan and Courtenay Strey, of Dallas, is a rising senior at The Episcopal School of Dallas. His Eagle project benefited St. Philip’s School and Community Center and involved the restriping of their athletic and overflow parking lot.

James Sutherland, son of Jason and Lauren Sutherland, of Dallas, is a senior at St. Mark’s School of Texas. His Eagle project benefitted St. Joseph’s Residence, a nonprofit, self-supporting assisted living facility, by building benches to help the residents enjoy more time outdoors.

Wheeler Wood, son of Brady and Megan Wood, of Dallas, is a senior at The Episcopal School of Dallas. His Eagle project benefited the St. Philip’s School and Community Center by building a fence and weeding the community gardens which help stock the food pantry at the community center.