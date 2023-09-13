Love Field Pickup Area Relocated to Garage B Level One

Dallas Love Field’s transportation network pickup area will relocate from the airport’s lower-level roadway to the adjacent Garage B’s level one. Impacted services include app-based rideshares (Alto, Lyft, Uber, and Wingz), taxis, peer-to-peer luxury vehicles, and limousines for hire.

Starting Sept. 14:

Passengers seeking app-based rideshare, taxi, peer-to-peer luxury vehicle, and black car/limousine pick-ups will be directed to the south end of level one in Garage B.

Transportation network drivers will only be allowed to stage and pick up passengers on the south end of level one in Garage B. Repeat violations will result in penalties.

DART and all shuttle buses will continue to pick up and drop off on the lower-level roadway in designated areas only.

Passenger vehicles will not be allowed to park in the designated TNC area on level one in Garage B. (Approximately half of level one will still be available for public use)

Passengers requiring special assistance will continue receiving prearranged accommodation for their pick-ups.

The eight-month-long project repurposed existing parking spaces on the first level of Garage B to create pick-up areas and install driveways, LED lighting, wayfinding signs, security cameras, striping, and signage.