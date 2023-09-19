HP Comes In Fifth at Lovejoy XC Festival

In a race featuring some of the top girls cross country programs in the Dallas area, Highland Park placed fifth in the team standings on Saturday at the Lovejoy Fall Festival.

The Lady Scots were paced individually by Kayla Dickerson, who crossed the finish line in 26th place with a time of 19 minutes, 3 seconds over 5 kilometers. HP’s Maddie Heckler and Claire Deeken, a freshman, also were among the top 50 runners in the elite varsity division.

In the boys race, HP was 25th as a team. Jackson Dean was the top athlete for the Scots in 97th position in the elite varsity category.

The meet took place at Myers Park in McKinney, on the same course where the District 7-6A meet will be contested in mid-October. The HP girls ran there for the second consecutive week.

Next up, the HP boys and girls will head to the Lubbock ISD Invitational on Sept. 23 at Mae Simmons Park — getting a preview of the Class 6A Region I venue they hope to visit again next month.