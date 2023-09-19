Wednesday, September 20, 2023

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

Highland Park will continue the cross country season on Saturday in Lubbock. (PHOTO: Courtesy)
Park Cities Sports 

HP Comes In Fifth at Lovejoy XC Festival

Todd Jorgenson 0 Comments

In a race featuring some of the top girls cross country programs in the Dallas area, Highland Park placed fifth in the team standings on Saturday at the Lovejoy Fall Festival.

The Lady Scots were paced individually by Kayla Dickerson, who crossed the finish line in 26th place with a time of 19 minutes, 3 seconds over 5 kilometers. HP’s Maddie Heckler and Claire Deeken, a freshman, also were among the top 50 runners in the elite varsity division.

In the boys race, HP was 25th as a team. Jackson Dean was the top athlete for the Scots in 97th position in the elite varsity category.        

The meet took place at Myers Park in McKinney, on the same course where the District 7-6A meet will be contested in mid-October. The HP girls ran there for the second consecutive week.

Next up, the HP boys and girls will head to the Lubbock ISD Invitational on Sept. 23 at Mae Simmons Park — getting a preview of the Class 6A Region I venue they hope to visit again next month.

Share this article...
Email this to someone
email
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.