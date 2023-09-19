Thomas Jefferson HS Celebrates New Football Field

The Dallas Cowboys, the Gene and Jerry Jones Family Foundation, and the NFL Foundation made a $1 million donation to reconstruct Thomas Jefferson High School’s football field.

A dedication ceremony Sept. 12 brought together students and school community members to celebrate the new field.

“I’m honored to stand here today to welcome our alumni, community, and leadership as we dedicate this field to our community,” Principal Benjamin Jones said.

They were also joined by students from Walnut Hill International Leadership Academy students who played flag football with TJ football players and the Dallas Cowboys Rookie Club.

“As we move forward, we continue to open up more opportunities for the community to share this awesome facility with us,” Jones said.

Over the next three years, Dallas ISD elementary schools will receive NFL program kits from the Dallas Cowboys, including footballs, flag belts, participation certificates, football curriculum and rules, and nutrition tips.

To district leaders, the donation symbolizes a beacon of hope so students can pursue their dreams and give back as community leaders.

“We took something that was a tragedy and turned it into a triumph, and that’s because everybody came together,” Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde said. “I was the chief of schools when the tornado hit, and it was shocking to see what had been destroyed. But today, the entire community gets to see what everyone contributed.”

Jeremiah A., defensive back for Thomas Jefferson High School, says he’s ready to get a few wins in for the season before graduating and hopefully attending the University of Texas at San Antonio.

“At the moment, I’m excited, happy, and ready to make history,” he said.