Preston Hollow Crime Reports Sept. 11-17

PHOTO: Unsplash

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: FREEZER FREELOADER

A man’s medication was stolen out of his freezer at an unlisted time Sept. 15 at Emerson on Harvest Hill retirement community.

11 Monday

A handgun was found around 4:11 p.m. at an apartment in the 6100 block of Bandera Avenue.

A burglar broke a man’s car window and entered the vehicle before 5:10 p.m. in the 6300 block of Waggoner Drive.

An unexpected death was reported around 6:17 p.m. at a home in the 12300 block of Brittany Circle.

A fraudster used a man’s stolen credit card to make a purchase at a NorthPark Center retail store at an unlisted time.

12 Tuesday

A burglar entered a man’s car parked at Preston Center before 3:40 p.m. and stole property.

Stolen before 5:16 p.m.: a man’s car from the NorthPark Center parking lot.

A burglar opened a man’s car door and stole property at an unlisted time in the 5000 block of Stanford Avenue.

PHOTO: Pixabay

A thief stole from a woman at Lowe’s in the 11900 block of Inwood Road at an unlisted time.

At an unlisted time, a thief stole from a man in the 6200 block of Linden Lane.

Someone stole from a woman at NorthPark Center at an unlisted time.

At an unlisted time, a thief stole from a man at NorthPark Center.

13 Wednesday

A man abandoned his wallet at an office building in the 5900 block of Berkshire Lane, and it was stolen before 5:43 p.m.

A reckless driver hit a woman’s car at an unlisted time in the parking lot of Preston Oaks Shopping Center.

A man’s front and back license plates were stolen off of his car at an unlisted time in the NorthPark Center parking lot.

14 Thursday

A fraudster tried to use a woman’s credit card to make a purchase at a Preston Center retail store around 11:54 a.m.

There was a hit and run around 3:24 p.m. in the 6000 block of Berkshire Lane.

A thief stole from a man at an unlisted time in the 5400 block of Northbrook Drive.

At an unlisted time in the 6400 block of Linden Lane, a thief stole from a man.

15 Friday

PHOTO: Unsplash

A driver avoided arrest and fled the scene before 6:02 a.m. in the 5700 block of Royal Lane.

Stolen before 2 p.m.: a man’s vehicle from the 5700 block of Caruth Boulevard.

Found property was reported around 2:35 p.m. in the 6600 block of Northwood Road.

A burglar broke a woman’s rear and front passenger windows and stole property before 2:44 p.m. in the parking lot of Preston Forest Village.

Around 3:13 p.m., a man’s car was stolen from NorthPark Center.

A shoplifter stole less than $100 worth of merchandise from a NorthPark Center retail store before 7:38 p.m.

A robber used force to steal from a NorthPark Center retail store around 8:25 p.m.

A thief stole from a man at NorthPark Center at an unlisted time.

16 Saturday

An unexplained death was reported before 7:59 a.m. at a home in the 5900 block of Averill Way.

Before 2:30 p.m., a man’s car was stolen from the NorthPark Center parking lot.

Stolen before 9:49 p.m.: a woman’s vehicle from the NorthPark Center parking lot.

17 Sunday

A woman lost her property and couldn’t find it around 12:08 a.m. at Inwood Village.

Stolen before 5:01 p.m.: a man’s car from the NorthPark Center parking lot.

PHOTO: Pixabay

A reckless driver hit a man’s car before 5:15 p.m. in the NorthPark Center parking lot and fled the scene without leaving information.

A vandal used an unknown item to break a man’s front and rear windows on the driver’s side of his vehicle at an unlisted time in the 4900 block of Thunder Road.