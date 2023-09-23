Hillcrest Bounces Back to Blast Patriots

If Hillcrest built up some frustration during nondistrict play, the Panthers took it out on Thomas Jefferson on Friday.

Behind a balanced effort on offense and defense, Hillcrest rolled to a 47-0 win over the outmanned Patriots in the District 6-5A Div. II opener at Loos Stadium.

Luke Monter and Asher Randall tossed two touchdown passes apiece and Jacoby Ogbonna had two punt returns for scores as the Panthers (2-3, 1-0) established a 40-0 halftime lead.

Monter hit Aidan Hernandez on a fade route to the back corner of the end zone for a 22-yard score, and later connected with Mason Nwoke on an 18-yard touchdown. Randall’s scoring passes covered 41 yards to Zion Anguiano and 13 yards to tight end George Sido.

The Hillcrest defense also was stellar, allowing just 51 total yards and forcing four turnovers. Luke Stevenson returned an interception for a touchdown.

The Panthers bounced back following a 49-3 defeat against Wilmer-Hutchins, which was their second lopsided loss this season. Hillcrest hopes to carry momentum into a pivotal matchup with Seagoville next week.

Meanwhile, the inexperienced Patriots (1-4, 0-1) have already been shut out four times this season. They have lost 52 straight games against public-school opponents since 2017. Thomas Jefferson will face Woodrow Wilson next week.