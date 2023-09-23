NTTA: Northaven Road Bridge Over DNT Damaged

The North Texas Tollway Authority says a portion of the Northaven Road bridge over the Dallas North Tollway was damaged but reopened quickly after an inspection this week.

A truck carrying a piece of oversized construction equipment driving southbound on the tollway had a piece hit the bridge Sept. 20, an NTTA spokesman said. The piece of equipment was knocked off the trailer, and NTTA blocked off the two right lanes of the tollway to work the crash, but the lanes were reopened the same day.

“NTTA engineers inspected the bridge and determined that, despite the damage, the bridge remains structurally stable,” NTTA spokesman Michael Rey said. “ In an abundance of caution, we placed construction barrels near the damaged areas. They will remain until we are able to complete the repair to the bridge.”