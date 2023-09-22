Saturday, September 23, 2023

Ben Ebeke scored two touchdowns during W.T. White's win over Sunset on Thursday. (PHOTO: Chris McGathey)
Longhorns Crush Sunset in District Clash

Todd Jorgenson 0 Comments

After its most dominant performance of the season, W.T. White is building momentum for the second half of its 2023 campaign.

The Longhorns blanked Sunset 48-0 on Thursday at Loos Stadium, led by Ben Ebeke’s 136 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

WTW built a 41-0 halftime advantage after reaching the end zone on all five first-half possessions. Three of the four completions for sophomore quarterback Andrew Paredez went for scores — to Bralon Beasley, Demetrius Troupe, and Diego Williams.

The defense also contributed for the Longhorns (3-2, 2-1), limiting the Bison (2-3, 1-2) to one yard of total offense. Manny Rodriguez returned a fumble for a touchdown and Jermarious Jones added an interception return for a score.

The Bison suffered their third shutout loss already this season. WTW has beaten Sunset in each of the last four seasons by a combined margin of 205-7.

The Longhorns will travel to face Richland next week in a key matchup of playoff hopefuls in District 5-5A Div. I.

PHOTOS: Chris McGathey

