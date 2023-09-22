Longhorns Crush Sunset in District Clash

After its most dominant performance of the season, W.T. White is building momentum for the second half of its 2023 campaign.

The Longhorns blanked Sunset 48-0 on Thursday at Loos Stadium, led by Ben Ebeke’s 136 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

WTW built a 41-0 halftime advantage after reaching the end zone on all five first-half possessions. Three of the four completions for sophomore quarterback Andrew Paredez went for scores — to Bralon Beasley, Demetrius Troupe, and Diego Williams.

The defense also contributed for the Longhorns (3-2, 2-1), limiting the Bison (2-3, 1-2) to one yard of total offense. Manny Rodriguez returned a fumble for a touchdown and Jermarious Jones added an interception return for a score.

The Bison suffered their third shutout loss already this season. WTW has beaten Sunset in each of the last four seasons by a combined margin of 205-7.

The Longhorns will travel to face Richland next week in a key matchup of playoff hopefuls in District 5-5A Div. I.

