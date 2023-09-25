Scots Near District Crown in Water Polo

Highland Park took a major step toward securing a second straight district title in boys water polo on Friday.

The Scots outlasted Jesuit Dallas 11-7 in a key District 2 showdown at the HP Natatorium to remain unbeaten in league play.

HP previously fell to the Rangers 13-12 on Aug. 26 during a tournament. They will meet for a third time, and a second in district play, on Oct. 2 at Jesuit.

Later on Friday, the Scots topped Prosper Rock Hill 15-8 for their seventh victory in the past eight games. HP will travel to meet Prosper Walnut Grove on Tuesday.

After suffering their first district loss, the Rangers bounced back to defeat Prosper 15-5 on Saturday to snap a five-game losing streak. Jesuit will return home for a doubleheader on Tuesday against Rock Hill and St. Mark’s.

Meanwhile, the HP girls also solidified their position atop the district standings with a 21-9 thumping of Rock Hill on Friday, extending their winning streak to six games—all by margins of at least nine goals. The Lady Scots will wrap up the regular season on Tuesday at Walnut Grove.

The playoffs will begin the week of Oct. 9, with HP and Jesuit each slated to face a team from Denton ISD in the first round.

