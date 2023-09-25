Developer Considers Proposing Resident-Owned Units at 4510 Abbott

Provident Realty Advisors is considering proposing a development at 4510 Abbott Ave. which would consist of 39 to 42 units available for ownership.

The developer presented the item to the Highland Park Town Council during its Sept. 19 meeting.

The site is now zoned for 50 rental units, which would be 2,400 square feet each, with a complete property value of $50 million. If the proposed zoning were approved, it would change to 3,400+-square-foot units that would be available for ownership, with a total value of $225 million.

Provident Realty Advisors presented the conceptual development plans to the Town Council to determine if the idea warrants official consideration, but formal action to advance has not been scheduled.

In other news, during the Sept. 19 meeting and study session, the Town Council:

Approved a request to extend the construction time period for a remodeled home in the 3900 block of Shenandoah Avenue.

Approved interlocal agreements with Dallas County for food establishment inspections and vector and/or mosquito control and health services.

Approved the appointment of Dr. Michael L. McCullough as the town’s local health authority.

Reviewed, discussed, and approved an interlocal agreement with Dallas County for participation in the Household Hazardous Waste Program.

Reviewed, discussed, and approved an ordinance amending the fiscal year 2022-23 adopted budget.

Reviewed, discussed, and approved a construction contract for the 2023 alley reconstruction and utility improvements project.

Reviewed and discussed the monthly financial and investment report for the period ending July 31, 2023.

Reviewed and discussed updated and new state legislation.