HPHS Students ‘Go Gold’ For Childhood Cancer Awareness

New club announced, bracelets distributed, fundraising competition entered

Two years post-treatment for Ewings sarcoma (a type of bone cancer), Highland Park High School sophomore Ava Danuser is helping to raise awareness on campus about childhood cancer.

Christine, Ava’s mother, said Ava, co-founded the Heroes for Children club at the high school with senior Ellie Donahoe.

At a pep rally during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in September, they announced the club and gave a presentation about the diseases.

They also tied yellow ribbons around the school grounds and passed out “Scots Go Gold” bracelets during the pep rally to raise awareness.

The yellow ribbons returned this year, and the effort was expanded into a “Gold Out” during the first home football game last September in partnership with the Highland Park High School student council and cheer team.

“She also provided yellow bracelets for Cheer to hand out to the crowd. Ava’s hope is to add a fundraising charitable component to Scots Go Gold next September,” Christine said.

Also, as part of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Highland Park, Lovejoy ISD, Southlake Carroll, and Rockwall Heath are competing in the Wipe Out Kids’ Cancer high school fundraising challenge, supporting the organization’s efforts to support research on childhood cancer and increase survival rates. Each school is encouraged to plan two to four fundraising ideas within a 40-day window.

“We absolutely love the creativity and effort the students put into this, and the act of kids helping kids is special. These kids with cancer and their families need assistance, and the students at these four schools are absolutely making a difference for them,” WOKC CEO Kris Cumnock said.

The inaugural challenge in 2022 between Allen and Southlake Carroll raised more than $20,000.