Man Convicted in Killing of Leslie Squair Baker

A Dallas man was convicted of capital murder in connection with the May 2020 shooting death of Leslie Squair Baker outside her home near the Preston Royal shopping center.

A jury found Anthony Lewis, who’s 20 but was 16 at the time of the killing, guilty last week, and he received an automatic life sentence. Lewis will be eligible for parole after 40 years because he was a juvenile at the time of the offense. Lewis quickly filed a notice of appeal, court records show.

Baker was found shot in the driveway of her Royalton Drive home in May 2020, and Lewis was arrested two days later, according to Dallas police.

Police said at the time that their investigation determined the shooting happened during a carjacking attempt, and they linked Lewis to two other carjackings – one in Richardson and another in Dallas.

Two others Dallas police linked to the slaying – Deng Ajack, 22, and Antony Taylor, 21 – were also charged with capital murder, and their cases were pending at the time of Lewis’ conviction.