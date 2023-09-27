House of the Month: 6623 Aberdeen Ave.

Escape to a romantic Mediterranean oasis at a prestigious address. This five-bedroom, 5.2-bath home boasts a rustic stone facade, authentic tile roof, and luxurious, well-maintained front and back yards for a getaway feel year-round. Step inside to find a grand entry foyer and a gourmet kitchen with a stone island and cozy fireplace. The great room features a Vermont-beamed ceiling and mahogany built-ins, while the primary suite offers backyard views and a spa-like bath. Four secondary bedrooms are all ensuite. The idyllic backyard retreat beckons with a covered patio, pool, spa, fire pit, and outdoor kitchen.

