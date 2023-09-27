Lady Scots Remain Focused on 7-6A Crown

As the District 7-6A volleyball schedule approaches the midway point, Highland Park already seems poised to claim another league title.

The Lady Scots swept Richardson on Tuesday, 25-20, 25-20, 25-23, and have dropped just one set in their first six district matches combined.

HP has won nine consecutive matches overall, including a victory at Richardson Berkner on Sept. 22. After a visit to Irving MacArthur on Friday, the Lady Scots (21-11, 6-0) will play six of their final seven regular-season matches at home.