Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Crime Preston Hollow 

Preston Hollow Crime Reports Sept. 18-24

Maria Lawson 0 Comments
SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: CLICKER CAPER

A burglar used a gate opener from a man’s vehicle to enter his home and steal and damage property before 7:53 a.m. Sept. 20 in the 5600 block of Del Roy Drive.

18 Monday

A man was run over and killed by a vehicle around 2:01 p.m. in the 12800 block of Preston Road.

A thief stole a woman’s vehicle around 2:45 p.m. from the NorthPark Center parking lot.

A burglar broke into a man’s vehicle and stole property before 8:08 p.m. in the 5800 block of Burgundy Road.

Someone stole from a man at Tom Thumb at the Market at Preston Forest at an unlisted time.

No reporting time was provided for the assault of a woman in the 5800 block of Azalea Lane.

A man’s property was stolen at an unlisted time in a parking lot in the 3800 block of West Northwest Highway.

19 Tuesday

Reported around 6:02 a.m.: A burglar entered a business at Preston Forest Village and stole property. 

An out-of-town stolen generator was recovered around 9:18 a.m. in the parking lot of Preston Oaks Shopping Center.

Three robbers tried to rob a man at gunpoint around 12:57 p.m. in the 4200 block of Sexton Lane.

A reckless driver who hit a man’s car fled the scene before 2:34 p.m. in the parking lot of Walgreens in the 6700 block of West Northwest Highway.

Stolen before 6:16 p.m.: a man’s car from Preston Center.

A man’s property was damaged at an unlisted time at Embassy Suites by Hilton Dallas Love Field.

A man’s vehicle was stolen from the NorthPark Center parking lot at an unlisted time.

20 Wednesday

Reported around 2:51 a.m.: Two burglars stole a woman’s property from a home in the 4900 block of Ellensburg Drive. A man’s wallet was also stolen from a vehicle at the home.

Found property was reported around 3:17 a.m. in the 7000 block of Walnut Hill Lane.

Stolen before 5:20 a.m.: a woman’s purse from her home in the 6000 block of Boca Raton Drive.

Someone’s keys were reportedly found on the road around 12:26 p.m. in the 5600 block of Boca Raton Drive.

Unauthorized use of a man’s vehicle was reported at NorthPark Center around 8:49 p.m.

Stolen at an unlisted time: a woman’s vehicle from the parking lot of Bluffs at Midway Hollow.

A thief stole from a woman at an unlisted time at NorthPark Center.

21 Thursday

A burglar broke a window and stole property from a business before 4:39 a.m. at the Pavilion on Lovers Lane.

Around 11:41 a.m., an unwelcome NorthPark Center visitor received a criminal trespass warning.

A woman’s car was stolen from the NorthPark Center parking lot before 8:09 p.m.

Someone stole from a woman at a restaurant in the 4300 block of West Northwest Highway at an unlisted time.

A thief stole from a man at an unlisted time at Lowe’s in the 11900 block of Inwood Road.

A burglar stole a woman’s property from a home in the 5800 block of Meadow Crest Drive at an unlisted time.

22 Friday

A drunk driver was caught around 1:50 p.m. in the 4900 block of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway.

Stolen around 2:52 p.m.: a woman’s vehicle from the parking lot of St. Rita Catholic Community.

Reported at 3:53 p.m.: A burglar broke into a man’s car in the 5700 block of Preston Haven Drive.

There was a hit-and-run around 7:39 p.m. in the parking lot of Rex’s Seafood and Market.

A reckless driver hit a woman’s car at an unlisted time in the parking lot of Preston Oaks Shopping Center.

Someone stole from a man at NorthPark Center at an unlisted time.

23 Saturday 

A man’s vehicle was reported as damaged around 1:37 a.m. in the 7100 block of Blairview Drive.

24 Sunday

An unwelcome guest received a criminal trespass warning at an unlisted time at Preston Tower of Dallas.

A vandal damaged a woman’s property at an unlisted time in the 5800 block of Del Roy Drive.

Stolen at an unlisted time: a man’s vehicle from the NorthPark Center parking lot.

